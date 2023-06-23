RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday marks one year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizations allows states to make their own abortion laws.

When Mary Lucas of Raleigh thinks back to the Supreme Court’s decision she has chills.

“It was heartbreaking,” Lucas said. “It’s just a step back and it’s awful.”

She said she’s thankful for the choice she had as a teenager to get an abortion. It was a decision she made alongside her parents.

“It was a difficult decision, I was young, but it was a very hard time as well,” Lucas said. “You know you’re a teenager, you’re facing the pressures of high school, growing up and puberty. It was difficult.”

Lucas said she’s concerned about the future of the next generation.

The Dobbs decision has sparked both protests and praise. NC Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald recalls the day of the court’s decision as a very exciting day.

“Well without Roe v. Wade in the way, the states have been able to pass pro-life laws protecting unborn babies,” Fitzgerald said.

North Carolina’s new law banning most abortions after 12 weeks is set to take effect on July 1.

“This is very reasonable legislation,” Fitzgerald said. “We personally don’t think it goes far enough, but we’re happy that we’re making that first step toward making North Carolina pro-life and protecting the human rights of unborn children.”

Duke Health Assistant Professor of OB/GYN Dr. Jonas Swartz said he’s already started to implement some parts of the new law.

The law has several new provisions, including requiring in-person counseling three days before an abortion. Swartz said that provision is medically unnecessary and punitive.

He calls the law confusing.

“Obviously, we want to be in compliance with the law, we’re rule followers, but the legislature has not made it easy for us,” Swartz said. “They’ve made it difficult, and the hurdles that they have put in place do nothing to make care safer. They only make it harder to provide and harder to access.”

He said he has not seen an uptick in demand for abortions in the final days before the new law takes effect, but knows other providers who have.

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers voted on amendments they say clarifies the law, including that medication abortions are legal through 12 weeks.

That is one of the provisions called into question in a lawsuit filed a week ago by abortion providers. The lawsuit said the law was unclear whether medication abortions were allowed after 10 weeks.

Planned Parenthood said the amendments don’t address everything they are challenging.

A federal judge in Greensboro is set to hear the challenge to North Carolina’s new abortion law on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte to mark the anniversary of the Dobbs decision. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be joining her.