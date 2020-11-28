NC residents warned to watch out for porch pirates during holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local police and deputies want people to know there are thieves out there this holiday season who are ready and willing to steal packages from your property.

These people are called porch pirates, and while it’s a year-round crime, officials say a heightened number of porch pirating seems to take place around the holidays.

However, there are steps people can take to ensure your packages are safe. Law enforcement officials say setting up specific times for package delivery can help minimize the chance of your things being stolen.

Making sure someone that you trust is home when a package arrives to accept it is another thing people can do.

You can also get tracking for your package, to follow the delivery time of your items. A person can contact local delivery people asking them to put their packages in a more hidden and secure spot, as well.

Asking trusted neighbors to watch for delivery is also a good idea. Officials say even surveillance and doorbell cameras are worth looking into.

“People need to be aware,” said Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lee Darnell. “They need to take steps for these criminals. If they do have any problems, they need to alert local law enforcement, whether it’s police or the sheriff’s office, to catch these criminals and hopefully locate their personal merchandise.”

Darnell says police and deputies are on the lookout for these porch pirates, and if they’re caught, they’ll be heading to jail.