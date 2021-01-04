NC residents who need help with utility costs can apply for assistance now

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re a North Carolinian who needs help with energy costs, you can apply online for assistance starting today.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that starting Jan. 4, households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov.

“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”

The applications will be accepted Jan. 4 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

There are certain qualifications that apply for people to receive the funds. Click here for the details.

Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax, or drop off at their county department of social services.