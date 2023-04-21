RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina veterinary officials said they’ve received several reports of canine influenza in the last couple of weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), caused by the H3N2 canine influenza virus, have been seen in Durham and Moore counties.

Officials said all cases so far have involved dogs that were at North Carolina boarding or day care facilities within the past two weeks.

Merry Jaroneski, who was with her dog “Teddy” at Oakwood Dog Park in Raleigh, said she and others plan to be extra careful when it comes to their pets. Jaroneski said her dog recently became ill with kennel cough which developed into pneumonia.

“Last year, I remember there were rumors of it going around and so we didn’t go to dog parks during that time,” Jaroneski said.

Jaroneski wasn’t the only dog owner to express concerns. Taylor Smith said her dog “Pluto” also became ill after attending an animal day care facility in Raleigh.

“He had a super stuffy nose — it wasn’t anything serious, luckily, but it does go around for sure,” Smith said.

Several veterinary clinics in the Triangle are recommending pet owners get their dog’s vaccine early — especially ahead of the travel season.

“A lot of times it is associated with a recent vacation type period, so with spring break just happening, we are starting to see a few more cases,” said Dr. Jessica Taylor who is the Vice President of Veterinary Medicine at Petfolk in Raleigh.

Dr. Taylor said many families will send their dogs to animal boarding or day care facilities while they travel. She said several dogs together in these spaces can become a situation for illnesses to spread rapidly.

Dr. Taylor said canine influenza is very contagious and can spread through the air when a dog coughs or sneezes. As more people get ready to travel during the summer, she believes their clinic may see more cases.

Dr. Taylor recommended that people get their pets vaccinated early, not just to get ahead of the travel season but also ahead of possibly having to wait. Dr. Taylor and other local veterinary clinics said it comes while many facilities are feeling the pressure and challenges of staffing shortages.

“We are experiencing challenges with that at certain locations which means we may not be able to see the same number of pets if we had a fully staffed hospital,” she said.

Some animal clinics said veterinary shortages have resulted in booking appointments out 2 to 3 weeks and resulted in delays or patients having to reschedule.

Dr. Taylor believes part of the reason for the staffing concern is the challenge of finding properly trained staff. In addition, she said the profession can be emotionally and physically demanding. She said these are all things that can impact retention and result in burnout.

Dr. Taylor said it’s also a good idea to call your local veterinarian as soon as you start to notice early symptoms of canine influenza which include cough, runny nose and fever. Other signs also include lethargy, eye discharge and reduced appetite.

North Carolina veterinary officials said secondary bacterial infections could develop into a more serious illness including pneumonia.

More information can be found at www.ncagr.gov/vet/aws/canineflu.