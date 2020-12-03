NC Salvation Army bell ringer hit by vehicle while walking home, critically injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are still searching for a vehicle that hit a woman as she walked along West Gate City Boulevard and left the scene.

Katrina Calles, 57, was hit around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Warren Street, near the UNCG campus.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro reports that Calles had previously worked that night as a bell ringer at one of their locations. Her neighbors tell FOX8 she had begun to do this a week ago.

“She just wanted to help people,” Anita Thompson said.

She is believed to have taken the bus from her ringing location to the stop near her home and was fewer than 200 yards from her front door when she was hit.

According to eyewitnesses, a sedan-style vehicle left the scene and traveled west on Gate City Boulevard away from the UNCG campus toward the Greensboro Coliseum.

Thompson said though she was shocked to learn her neighbor had been hit, she had feared something like this would happen. She said drivers do not pay attention and speed down her road.

“I have almost been hit numerous times getting off the bus coming home. I’ve done watched multiple wrecks up there. I mean, it’s just we need a light. It was just a matter of time,” she said.

Calles was scheduled to ring the bell at a location Wednesday night.

She is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

More headlines from CBS17.com: