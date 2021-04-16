NC woman says mom died from brain aneurysm 2 days after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A local woman says her mother died two days after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She believes the dose is what caused her mother’s sudden death.

FOX 46 sat down with Allyson Hendrix, who said her mother was someone who helped other people out a lot and now that she’s gone, Hendrix said she has a huge hole in her life.

“She was a good mom, but she was an even better grandmother,” Hendrix said. “Her grandkids were her life.”

Hendrix describes her mother as a family woman and a force to be reckoned with.

“Feisty,” she said. “She was small and mighty.”

She used her small but mighty frame to help out in anyway she could.

“She helped me out at our chicken farms, she helped me a lot with the kids. She was my number one babysitter. Everything.”

Hendrix says her mom decided to get one of the COVID vaccines and settled on the Johnson & Johnson.

“She was like, ‘I’ll just go do that, it’s easier, I don’t have to do that, you know, two trips.’ She got that on March 30.”

Then two days later, she was in the hospital.

“Everything was fine, she went shopping with my grandma. They came home, she got sick, she started feeling nauseous. She got sick in the bathroom. My grandma went back there to check on her and she wouldn’t answer, wouldn’t answer. She had to open the door with a screwdriver and she found her on the floor unresponsive.”

Hendrix rushed to the hospital but couldn’t see her mother right away.

“They couldn’t figure out what was going on, so they did a CT scan and that’s when they found all the bleeding on the brain,” she said. “It was so massive at first that they thought it was actually two aneurysms, but it was only one. It was just so big.”

On April 9, Darlene Blackwell passed away.

Hendrix and her brother are wondering if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ignited the brain bleed.

“That night that, we decided to we had to end life support. We were sitting at my grandmother’s house and the news was kind of turned down on low but I was reading the headlines and it said Johnson & Johnson vaccine put on hold and it was stopped,” Hendrix said. “It just hit me like what if that happened.”

Johnson & Johnson recently paused distribution after a small number of cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported in people.

The CDC says all reports occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

“It’s a huge hole. I’ve lost everything, I don’t have my mom the person who would help me out with the kids when I was sick. It’s a whirlwind,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix and her brother tell FOX 46 they were already skeptical of the vaccine saying that it came out too quickly. Now, after their mother has passed, their skepticism is heightened even more. They said they are definitely considering legal options.