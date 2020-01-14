NC school bus driver suspended after caught on camera screaming at students

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (CNN Newsource) – A North Carolina school bus driver was caught on camera yelling at her young riders.

Now, she’s off the job and the school district is investigating.

The alarming video, taken on a Kannapolis City Schools’ bus, shows a bus driver screaming at the students at one point saying, “I don’t care about none of y’all little kids.”

The video was taken by Julia Jackson’s 13-year-old son and shared with Channel 9.

She says her son called her after the bus got a flat tire and they were on the side of the road.

“I heard screaming in the background and I said is that her screaming? And I was like she should be trying to make y’all pretty calm. I was like just hang up and record everything,” recalled Jackson.

And that’s what he did. She says she was worried for all of the children and how her son would react.

“My son has certain disabilities, ADHD, ODD, and bipolar. ‘I said well how are you feeling’ and he said ‘Im scared.'” said Jackson.

The school district confirmed the incident happened on Friday afternoon, saying in a statement:

The behavior of the bus driver shown on the video is very upsetting and not acceptable at all. No one should speak to children like that. We suspended the bus driver the moment we saw the video.

This mom says she understands kids can get rowdy, but what happened here is unacceptable.

“You could tell them to hush, or you can step off the bus and call you administrator and say they’re being too much. I need somebody to hurry up. This is crazy. You don’t handle other peoples children that way.”

Officials do not know what led up to the driver’s outburst.

A representative for the school district says they will not tolerate that kind of behavior and are working toward the driver’s potential dismissal.

