NC school bus goes up in flames after route ends

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus that had completed its route caught fire Monday afternoon in Iredell County.

Around 3:52 p.m., a Cloverleaf Elementary school bus with no students on board began to smoke from the engine when the driver decided to pull over.

After pulling over, a fire began and the driver used the fire extinguisher to attempt to end it but was unsuccessful.

Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and no injuries were reported.

School bus fire. Credit: Iredell FireWire

“We are very fortunate that there were no children on this school bus,” Iredell County Schools spokesperson Boen Nutting said in a statement. “The bus was quickly engulfed in flames. The NC Department of Public Instruction State Inspector is en route to Statesville now to inspect the bus.”

Iredell County Schools say the bus was last inspected on May 9.

The scene is still being investigated for the cause of the fire.