NC school bus involved in head-on crash, 1 person critically injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A school bus was involved in a head-on crash in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, officials confirm.
The crash happened near Graham Street and Allen Road around 6:15 a.m.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but all students are “OK.” Police said the bus driver was also uninjured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was taking 18 students to Phillip O. Berry and Harding high schools.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.