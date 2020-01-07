NC school bus rolls 3 times after being hit by tractor-trailer

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A tractor-trailer driver is believed to have been reaching down to pick up a cigarette just before colliding with a school bus in Columbus County Tuesday morning, according to Chief Steve Camlin with Acme-Delco Reigelwood Fire Department.

A Head Start school bus had stopped in the westbound lanes on U.S. 74/76 to pick up a student at the time of the collision.

Camlin said that the tractor-trailer driver swerved but still hit the school bus.

The bus rolled over three times, according to Camlin.

Two adults and eight children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

At least two people were taken to the hospital by Airlink. Other patients were taken by ambulance.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

