NC school district receiving backlash over book’s graphic description of teen’s rape

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY) – “The Girl Who Fell from the Sky” is dropping a lot of controversy on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Some parents say the book doesn’t belong in the classroom. One parent even called the book disgusting.

Online, the book is described as a story about a young biracial girl dealing with society’s ideas of race and class, but it’s what else is in the book that has parents fuming.

“Here’s an excerpt from the book describing the rape of the 16-year-old main character,” one parent started his speech to CMS board members Tuesday night.

Another parent asked board members, “Are you all OK with that? I came here to talk about the same thing because I also have a 9th grader.”

“I’m here to talk about the same thing: the book,” said another.

The Girl Who Fell from the Sky addresses issues of social justice, but parents say some excerpts about sexual encounters are too graphic for their kids.

“If you want to teach about racism, there are books that don’t sexualize our children,” one parent said.

The book, written by Heidi Durrow, is taught in other schools across the country. It’s found in syllabuses in Wichita and Knoxville, but these parents want it banned from CMS.

“Please explain to me how this is not considered pornographic being forced upon 9th-grade students in our school system?” a parent asked.

“This is required reading for 9th-grade students,” another said.

One parent said she doesn’t believe books should be banned and offered a solution to board members.

“My suggestion is that books in our schools be rated using movie standards, and at the beginning of the year, as part of enrollment process on CMS website, the parents can opt into limiting their children’s access to books with certain ratings,”

Neither CMS nor the author of the book returned Queen City News’ request for comment.