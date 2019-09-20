NC school district revamps lunch, gives high school students restaurant-style options

Pender County high school students now have new options when it comes to school lunch (WECT)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Schools has partnered with Aramark to start providing healthy, but tasty options to high school students. Along with the new menu comes a revamped cafeteria that makes for a more modern look.

Essentially, each high school has several meal choices every day: custom-made sandwiches, customizable burgers/chicken sandwiches, pizzas, or a “hot line” that will rotate through five different styles like Mediterranean, Asian stir fry, and Mexican throughout the year.

On the hot line, students can customize their order with sauces, veggies and meats. All the veggies and meats are chopped and cooked that day. The approach is designed to give lunch a food court kind of feel over the old school cafeteria line.

“Usually we just have pizza and chicken patties every day, but now every different week we get a new type of bowl and special and we’re making burritos now,” said Bernie Burns, a Topsail High junior.

In addition to the new options, students also got a new slushy machine.

“When we first saw it, I think my friends were most excited about they slushy machine because you don’t every see those in a school,” said senior Antoine Roach.

Aramark and Pender County Schools said their goal is expansion. In the coming years they hope to have the new cafeteria and menu in all county schools.

