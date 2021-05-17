NC school psychologist charged with sex crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school psychologist has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Reid was charged Thursday with one count of the felony.

Sheriff’s officials say the 69-year-old was taken into custody after investigators seized electronic devices from his home while executing a search warrant.

Additional charges could come after the State Bureau of Investigation performs a forensic examination of the devices.

A Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman says Reid has been a psychologist with the system since 2017.

Officials say Reid has been suspended pending an internal investigation. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.