NC school resource officer, staff save teen’s life after student collapses, stops breathing

MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Union County school resource officer and school staff worked together last week to save the life of a 17-year-old student who collapsed and stopped breathing while at Piedmont High School.

According to authorities, Matthews Carter fell during a cardiovascular-related medical emergency while at school.

SRO Deputy Baucom and Nurse Tracy Hamilton found Carter had no pulse and was not breathing.

Baucom and Hamilton worked together to perform CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator to Carter’s body.

Authorities said about three rounds of chest compressions were administered to Carter along with rescue breathing.

During CPR, Chad Baucom, a Fire Academy instructor, and Coach Jeff Jenkins, helped with chest compressions.

During rescue efforts, Carter’s pulse returned thanks to the AED. THe student then began to breathe on his own.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Carter and his family returned to Piedmont High School to thank those who had helped save his life.

“Matthew was at the right place for this to happen and was surrounded by a team of people who saved his life. We thank God that Piedmont High School staff and the SRO were here because without them our son would not be alive,” Carter’s parents said.