NC school system offering $20K signing bonus to teach at lowest-performing schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Guilford County Schools is offering a $20,000 signing bonus for new teachers who will work at one of the district’s lowest-performing schools.

The system said it was willing to “pay a premium” to get great teachers into the schools that need them the most.

The bonus is available if a teacher can show two consecutive years of student growth data indicating that they are highly effective teachers.

Also, teachers must commit to teach for at least three years in one of the district’s 25 lowest-performing schools.

“This bonus is just one step in our plans to recruit, retain and reward our staff,” says Kyva Jones, GCS director of recruiting. “We know that stellar teachers can make the greatest difference in our students’ academic recovery, and those teachers deserve to be paid accordingly.”

GCS said it is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to pay the bonuses.