NC schools close for year due to Florence damage Video

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) - Trenton Elementary and Jones Middle School, both in Jones County, are closed for the remainder of the school year due to storm damage.

The decision comes after school leaders surveyed damages.

Mildew and mold are the leading causes of the closures.

School leaders are working on a transitional plan for what schools teachers and students will report to.

"We were not able to get inside of those schools in time to save equipment, resources, materials — all of the above,” said Michael Bracy, Jones County Public Schools superintendent.

"We've always used the adage, ‘We’re small but strong,’” Bracy added. “I will tell you throughout this event and being able to respond to this event that is true evidence of what's been happening in the district."

The Jones County School Board is set to meet Oct. 1.

A decision will be made on when students and leaders will return.