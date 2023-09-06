Note: The above video is from Aug. 25 coverage of Wake County schools experiencing HVAC issues.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from at least three Wake County schools were sent home early Wednesday because of air conditioning issues.

Apex Friendship High School, Knightdale High School and Willow Spring High School all announced their HVAC systems were not working at full capacity.

Since the start of the school year, several schools have had to send kids home because of air conditioning issues. Due to the high temperatures expected Wednesday, they dismissed students early. Students were provided lunch and transportation if they took the bus to school.

Wake County public schools are not alone in their HVAC repair needs. A 2020-21 Five-Year K-12 Facility Needs Report showed HVAC upgrades were the single largest need for schools across the state.

The survey identified total facility needs over a five-year period of nearly $12.8 billion. That total includes the need for new schools, additional buildings, equipment, land for new schools and renovations. That total includes the more than $5.6 billion in renovation needs over the next five years.

Schools reported more than $1.3 billion in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs. HVAC renovations were the biggest need identified with schools reporting nearly $700 million worth of work.

Schools reported depreciation and deferred maintenance as the biggest reasons these costs have added up.

Statewide, the Wake County Public School System cited the largest need for renovation projects over the next five years. They estimated those will cost about $956 million.