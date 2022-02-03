NC schools receiving $3.3M to help students recover from COVID-19 in the classroom

A CISNC support teacher walks and talks with a student (Kelly D. Webb, Vice President of External Affairs on behalf of CISNC).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A program that helps students in North Carolina schools received a $3.3 million investment on Thursday in an effort to help students reengage due to time and resources lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gifted the $3.3 million to the Communities In Schools of North Carolina (CISNC) group. The group is one of 40 organizations across 19 states receiving a donation to help students, a news release said.

“This game-changing investment helps us leverage our public and private gifts to support student recovery from the pandemic. During COVID-19, we have experienced unprecedented challenges for students and families, including experiences of social isolation, economic crisis, stress, and trauma,” President and CEO for Communities In Schools of North Carolina Jill Cox said.

She continued, “This investment will help Communities In Schools of North Carolina carry out its mission to remove barriers that stand in the way of opportunity and student success.”

CISNC said its philosophy believes that transformative relationships are vital to unlocking a student’s potential and its staff works inside schools to improve school climate, ensure students are attending and engaged in learning, and also mitigate, and build strong skills for positive behavior.

It also said it emphasizes trying to reduce barriers to academic success and engage parents and families in the long-term success of their student.

“This donation will help CISNC leverage our impact in North Carolina,” Chair of the Communities In Schools of North Carolina Board of Directors Ben Pysc said. “The goal of CISNC is to partner with students, families, and educators, building educational equity for all students.”

In 2020-21, 98 percent of students enrolled in CIS programs statewide remained in school, with 95 percent of K-11 students being promoted to the next grade, and 97 percent of seniors graduating or receiving a GED.