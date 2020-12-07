NC schools to receive $14 million from record telemarketing penalty against Dish Network

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s public schools will receive $14 million for the state’s share of a record settlement with a satellite television company that federal courts have determined participated in unlawful telemarketing activities.
State Attorney General Josh Stein and other government attorneys who anchored the litigation against Dish Network announced the $210 million settlement several months after a federal appeals court decision addressing a 2017 trial judgment in Illinois.
RELATED: Are you owed $1,200? Maybe, if you got a Dish Network telemarketing call
The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Dish will pay $126 million to the federal government, with the remainder being distributed to North Carolina and three other states.
The lawsuit was filed over a decade ago.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Nursing home residents could get COVID-19 vaccines by end of month, health leaders say
- With vaccine around the corner, Triangle pharmacies face staffing challenges
- Public comment to be held after NCRB asks for 25% increase in homeowners’ insurance rates
- Group disagrees with NC official’s decision about employers protecting workers from COVID-19
- Fayetteville woman cashes in on $1 million lottery prize