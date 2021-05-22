NC school’s volunteer coach accused of sexual relationship with student

North Carolina news

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A volunteer coach at a Mooresville area school was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police said officers received information from the Mooresville Police Department on April 15 about a possible sexual relationship with a student that occurred in Cornelius.

Ayana Chabaya Walcott, 28, a volunteer coach at an unnamed school in Mooresville, was identified as the suspect.

Detectives arrested Walcott Tuesday and she was charged with five counts of sexual act with a student and five counts of statutory rape with a child under 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories