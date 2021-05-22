NC school’s volunteer coach accused of sexual relationship with student

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A volunteer coach at a Mooresville area school was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police said officers received information from the Mooresville Police Department on April 15 about a possible sexual relationship with a student that occurred in Cornelius.

Ayana Chabaya Walcott, 28, a volunteer coach at an unnamed school in Mooresville, was identified as the suspect.

Detectives arrested Walcott Tuesday and she was charged with five counts of sexual act with a student and five counts of statutory rape with a child under 15.