GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a sweet new addition to the Greensboro Science Center!

The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten. The kitten was born on Nov. 5 and is the fourth fishing cat kitten to be born at the center, this time to parents Tallulah and Mako.

The Greensboro Science Center shared some sweet pictures, and a video, of the little kitten.

Fishing cat and kitten (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center) Newborn fishing cat kitten (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Over the summer, the Greensboro Science Center welcomed Ravi the red panda cub, who has grown up right before the community’s eyes and is now in his own outdoor habitat.

Last month, they also got Hannibal, a young Komodo dragon after the loss of beloved Drogo in the spring.

Dec. 6 marks Hannibal’s fourth hatch day, so the Greensboro Science Center has plenty of birthdays to celebrate as their Winter Wonderlights season kicks into high gear.

Follow the Greensboro Science Center on social media for all the latest updates about the kitten and all the great friends, furry and scaly, you can meet!