NC Sec. of State, AARP holding virtual town hall on spotting, preventing cybercrime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The goal of the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s virtual town hall is to help older North Carolinians spot, prevent and report cybercrime.

The group is holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Beginning at 11 a.m., people can listen live and ask questions about cybercrime.

Topics will include managing passwords, contacting credit reporting agencies and securing personal electronic devices.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, along with the program director of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, will be hosting that event.

You can listen live and ask questions by clicking this link.