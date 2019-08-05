NC security expert gives tips for keeping your family safe during active shooter situations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two mass shootings over the weekend that left at least 29 dead, not including one suspect, people are wondering how to protect their family during another shooting.

It may be difficult to discuss with your family, but security experts say you and your family need a plan if you’re involved in an active shooter situation like we’ve seen play out over the last two days and many times across the country recently.

James DeMeo, a Holly Springs security expert, specializes in family safety and preparedness during emergency situations.

Before speaking with CBS 17, he watched video from a mass shooting hear an El Paso, Texas, mall where many inside a Walmart were murdered. He said these shootings are more intense and volatile so it’s important to get in front of these challenges.

DeMeo said that prepared families “…know their entrances, they know their exits. They have fully-charged cellphones. They’ve created a pre-meeting place in the event a true emergency situation happens.”

He also said it’s important to know where law enforcement and guest services are located when you’re in a public place such as a mall.

