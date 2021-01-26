NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Democratic state senator has announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Jeff Jackson unveiled his bid Tuesday.

He’s the second high-profile Democrat to enter the race to succeed Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who isn’t seeking reelection.

Former state Sen. Erica Smith is running again after an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Republican incumbent Thom Tillis won in November, extending the GOP’s winning streak in Senate elections in North Carolina to four.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is also running for Burr’s seat.

Jackson says he plans to ultimately visit all 100 counties.