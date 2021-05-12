NC Senate advances bill that raises legal marriage age from 14 to 16

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill that aims to prevent individuals as young as 14 from getting married has advanced in the North Carolina Senate.

Senators passed Senate Bill 35 on Wednesday which would also limit the age difference among parties to four years.

“This bill will help keep our kids safe and modernize our antiquated marriage laws. Senate Bill 35 will end North Carolina’s place as a destination for child marriage and a sanctuary state for statutory rape,” said Senator Wiley Nickel.

In North Carolina, 14 and 15 year old individuals will no longer be permitted to marry under this legislation. Alaska is the only other state to currently allow 14 and 15-year olds to get married.

Lawmakers say the compromise was reached the last minute will still allow 16 and 17-year-olds to get married – but only to those who are less than four years older.