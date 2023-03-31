RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill in the North Carolina Senate would more than double the state’s minimum wage starting next year.

A pair of Mecklenburg County Democrats — Sens. Joyce Waddell and Rachel Hunt — sponsored the bill filed Thursday.

It aims to amend North Carolina’s minimum wage with an increase to $15 per hour starting Jan. 1.

That would represent an increase of $7.75 per hour. The current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Before becoming law, the bill would have to go through a first reading, a committee recommendation, and votes in both the House and Senate chambers to reach Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.