RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would repeal the state’s pistol purchase permit law as part of a package of reforms Republicans said would bolster Second Amendment rights.

Democrats warned the measure would create a new loophole that makes communities less safe, as it would eliminate a requirement for people purchasing handguns to get a permit from their local sheriff’s office, which also conducts a background check.

The bill passed along party lines and is now up to the Republican-controlled House to consider.

“The question really is balancing folks’ Second Amendment rights with those concerns,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “We do not believe that the concerns that have been raised are concerns that are going to be played out.”

Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) said the permit law, which he called “archaic,” dates back to the Jim Crow era. He added that federal background checks would still occur for most sales. He acknowledged those background checks would not occur for private sales, calling them “a very, very, very small percentage” of sales.

Sen. Natalie Murdock (D-Durham) said, “This bill is about making our communities less safe and has nothing to do with racial equality.”

Democrats tried to make a series of amendments to the bill, including to keep the permitting requirement for private sales and to require universal background checks, warning the bill could lead to potentially violent people being able to buy guns more easily. Republicans tabled all of the Democrats’ proposed changes.

“The pistol permit requirement prevented possibly over 40 violent and mentally unstable people from legally purchasing a handgun in my community last year,” said Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-Buncombe). “It just takes one person with a gun to shatter dozens of lives.”

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is in support of repealing the permitting requirement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has previously vetoed legislation that would have repealed that law.

The bill that passed Thursday also includes a provision to allow people to carry concealed weapons at religious services that occur on private school grounds when school is not in session.

In addition, it establishes an awareness initiative to urge gun owners to store their firearms safely. There have been a series of incidents recently where students have brought guns to schools, including in December when a 12-year-old student shot at a window at Fuquay-Varina Middle School.

“The General Assembly of North Carolina is moving along a bill that makes North Carolinians more unsafe rather than safer in a week when we have had two mass shootings,” said Carol Muth, of Moms Demand Action of North Carolina. “And, North Carolinians want more gun safety, not less.”

Grass Roots North Carolina, a gun rights organization, cheered Thursday’s vote.

“The pistol purchase permit repeal, if enacted, will prevent urban sheriffs from abusing the system by arbitrarily denying lawful citizens the ability to buy handguns for self-protection,” the group wrote in a news release.