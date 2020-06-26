NC Senate passes bill that would reopen amusement parks, arcades and playgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers in the General Assembly are pushing for the reopening of various entertainment venues across North Carolina.

Thursday, the North Carolina Senate passed House Bill 795 that would reopen amusement parks, arcades and playgrounds in the state.

House Bill 795 now heads to the North Carolina House of Representatives.

According to the bill, amusement parks and arcades would be limited to 50 percent of the authorized fire capacity.

Employees would be required to answer a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken daily prior to working. Employees with symptoms or a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed inside the establishment.

The bill would require employees to also wear face masks. Visitors would be encouraged to wear face masks, amid the governor’s recent order that makes face masks/coverings mandatory in public spaces, excluding those who meet certain criteria.

At playgrounds, capacity would be capped at 50 percent and daily cleaning of playground equipment would be required every 24 hours. Visitors would be encouraged to wear face masks.

