RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Republican-controlled North Carolina Senate passed its version of the state budget Thursday, calling for significant cuts to the state’s personal income tax rates but lower raises for state workers than the House or Gov. Roy Cooper (D) are seeking.

Seven Democrats voted with the Republicans to approve the spending plan that will now lead to final negotiations between the two chambers as they attempt to pass a finalized budget by the end of June. Total spending would be $29.8 billion in the fiscal year beginning July 1 and increasing to $30.9 billion the next year.

The Senate called for reducing the state’s personal income tax rate incrementally over the next several years. It would drop from the current rate of 4.75% down to 2.49%in 2030.

A non-partisan analysis by researchers at the state legislature found that for a family of four making the median income of almost $62,000, their tax bill would drop by $33 next year and in 2030 would be $1,494 less. Over the next two years, it would mean about $1.2 billion less in revenue for the state’s general fund.

Republicans have also approved reductions to the state’s corporate income tax rate, which will be phased out entirely in 2030.

Under a budget agreement two years ago, the personal income tax rate is already set to drop to 3.99% in 2027 regardless of what happens with the current budget negotiations.

“The benefit to the economy as a whole has been shown over and over again,” said Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “As long as we have more people moving into the state, we have more economic activity, we’re going to see revenue that exceeds projections even at lower rates.”

Democrats criticized pairing the tax cuts with pay raises they say won’t be sufficient to address the historically high vacancy rate in state government. About 23% of positions were vacant as of March, according to the Office of State Human Resources.

The Senate budget would give state workers a raise of 5% on average over two years. Teachers would receive 4.5% on average. However, a beginning teacher would see a bigger boost. Starting pay would increase from the current $37,000 per year to $39,000 next year and $41,000 the year after that.

“We already have a crisis in so many state agencies,” said Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Orange). “We’ll probably never be able to catch up with paying teachers the national average if the tax cuts that are in this budget package go into place.”

Sen. Berger said a key concern he’s heard is with struggling to recruit new teachers, which is why the Senate called for the increases in starting teacher pay. He also noted counties pay local supplements on top of what the state pays.

“It is our hope that what that will do is address the problem with getting folks into the profession,” Berger said.

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, was critical of the pay plan and the expansion of the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program, which will make all families eligible to receive money to send their children to private schools.

“Many of our educators do work two or three jobs when they feel like they aren’t compensated for their professional skill sets and duties,” she said.

While Gov. Cooper criticized the Senate’s raises for teachers as “pitiful” earlier this week. Republicans hold a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature and can enact a final budget over his objections.

Sen. Berger said he’s optimistic legislative leaders will reach an agreement by mid-June.