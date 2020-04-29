NC Senate unanimously passes $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina COVID-19 relief bill totaling about $1.4 billion in funds has passed in the Senate.

The bill passed among senators by a unanimous 48-0 margin.

The money will go toward expanded testing, medical supplies and to help with struggling government agencies, like the Department of Transportation.

“Today’s consensus vote is the product of weeks of good-faith negotiations,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger. It is the first step in what will be a lengthy road to recovery, and we appreciate the positive, collaborative spirit in which all sides approached this. We’ve come together to fund immediate needs, support research, and lift up those hit hardest by the virus’s economic impact.”

The North Carolina General Assembly began its session Tuesday focusing initially on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as protesters calling for the state to reopen gathered outside the legislative building in Raleigh.

Republican legislative leaders say the initial legislation they plan to pass this week will focus on some of the most pressing needs and is intended to contain provisions that are likely to pass unanimously.

“The goal this week is to do the stuff that absolutely has to be done,” said Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett County).

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) told CBS 17 lawmakers plan to provide additional money to help small businesses, formally waive the requirement to pay interest on taxes that had previously been due April 15, extend deadlines for people to get their cars inspected and allocate $1.4 billion in federal funding.

“We just haven’t had the chance to appropriate the money, but that’s why we’re here working in these challenging times because we want to get this money out,” Moore said. “We certainly think that we need to be investing in testing, making sure there’s as much accurate data out there both in terms of COVID-19 and the antibodies.”

Democrats have called for the legislature to approve a variety of measures, such as expanding unemployment benefits, Medicaid and access to voting by mail.

The House will vote on the bill Thursday.