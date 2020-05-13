NC senator asks Cooper to let counties reopen barbershops

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most powerful Republican elected officials has called on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to give county governments the ability to reopen barbershops and hair salons.

Senate leader Phil Berger said on Wednesday that most Southeastern states have allowed these personal service businesses to reopen in some capacity.

Salons and barbershops remain closed in the first part of Cooper’s three-phase plan to ease out of the state’s stay-at-home order.

They could reopen in some capacity statewide later this month.

Cooper has taken heat recently from Republicans about his steps to ease out from the stay-home order.