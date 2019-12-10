NC senator calls on governor to sue NYC over homeless relocation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina senator is calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to sue New York City after it was discovered the City was sending its homeless to the state.

Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s own failed policies have forced him to “deport” the City’s homeless population.

“Governor Cooper should join his fellow Democrats from elsewhere in the country and file a federal lawsuit against de Blasio’s inhumane homeless relocation scheme,” Britt said.

CNN reports The City of Newark filed a federal lawsuit Monday to stop NYC from locating its homeless to the Newark area.

An investigation by the New York Post and CBS 2 uncovered New York City was spending millions to relocate homeless families across the United States, including sending them to North Carolina.

CBS 17 asked Cooper about the relocations on November 27 and he said he hadn’t heard of it.

New York’s “Special One Time Assistance” program allows families who lived in shelters for more than a year to relocate to another community and they will pay their rent for 12 months.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin told CBS 17 the lack of transparency surrounding the program is “irresponsible.

“I’m upset about it. I think it’s irresponsible on their part, and I certainly didn’t appreciate it.

“Some of these people were allowing these folks that were transitioned out of New York to live in substandard conditions and worse situations than they were,” said Colvin. “New York kind of washed their hands of it.”

