LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a former deputy are facing charges in connection to an arrest last year, according to authorities.

Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

The sheriff’s office said that during the investigation and arrest, two deputies used force, including Tyler Thompson and Sergeant Aldon Sutton.

Bodycam video of the incident showed the suspect repeatedly pushing one of the deputy’s hands away.

Warning: The following videos contain graphic language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

As they try to question him, a deputy pushes the man to the ground.

“You done? Get your (expletive) hands off me,” the deputy can be heard saying.

After several warnings for the suspect to roll onto his stomach, video shows a stun gun pushed against his skin and deploy.

“You’ve got my (expletive) face beat. What do you want to do?” the man can be heard asking. Injuries to his face can be seen throughout the footage.

The sheriff’s office said that after an investigation into the use of force, disciplinary actions were taken against Thompson and Sutton, including suspensions.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified that there was an active SBI investigation in relation to the May 28 incident.

Authorities said Tyler Thompson was fired on Aug. 4 after a number of incidents while he was acting as a deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sutton was charged with simple assault. Thompson was charged with assault inflicting serious injury.