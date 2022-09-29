GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina sex offender received a two-decades-long prison sentence for possessing child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Davidson County deputies began to suspect that registered sex offender Kevin Richard Heidel, 38, was in possession of child pornography. Deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Heidel had uploaded child pornography to Instagram in 2019.

In December 2019, DCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Heidel’s home and found a cell phone that contained child pornography. Investigators also discovered child pornography on an additional cell phone of Heidel’s that was found in the front yard of a neighbor.

On Thursday in Greensboro, Heidel was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment followed by a 20-year term of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Heidel is the third North Carolina registered sex offender to be sentenced this month.

On Sept. 22, Christopher Lea Kahele, 40, of Moore County, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment followed by 25 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography.

Also on Sept. 22, Luis Armando Diaz-Otero, 33, of Randolph County, was sentenced to more than 12 years imprisonment followed by 20 years of supervised release after an NCMEC tip about his Google account led to his arrest and conviction for possessing child pornography.

The investigation into Heidel was conducted by the DCSO, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Probation and Parole and Homeland Security Investigation.

Heidel’s case as well as the cases of Kahele and Diaz-Otero were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kennedy Gates.