NC Sheetz store closed until next week after worker tests positive for COVID-19

COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at the Sheetz in Colfax has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company released a statement on Thursday night about the worker at the store in Guilford County.

The store on Sandy Ridge Road was closed and is being cleaned, according to the statement.

The company added that because of “expected low” staffing, the store will stay closed until Tuesday.

Sheetz officials said that the worker had not been at the store since Saturday.

Here is the full statement from Sheetz:

“Sheetz was informed this evening that an employee at our store location on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. This employee has not worked at this store location since June 27, 2020. Because of the test, this store location closed immediately and is being professionally cleaned, disinfected and sanitized. Additionally, because of expected low staffing levels, it will remain closed until Tuesday, July 7, 2020. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues.”

