GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a felon wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Michael Agustus Parrish, 47, operates two vehicles, a black 2012 BMW 535I with North Carolina license TML-7862 and a gold Chevy truck with N.C. license YZK-9681.

(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

(Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

Parrish (Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

The truck displays a decal on the side that says “Cutting it Close Lawn Care.”

The sheriff’s office advises people to use caution if they come in contact with Parrish.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael Agustus Parrish, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at: 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at: 336-229-7100 or www.p3tips.com You may also call 911.