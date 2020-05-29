BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – In a Facebook post early Thursday evening, Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram took a stand against the actions of the police officers involved in restraining George Floyd.
He ended the post with a message of sympathy for the family and friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department and the entire Minneapolis community.
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for involvement in the death of the 46-year-old black man and violent riots continue in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC sheriff expresses disgust over the actions that led to George Floyd’s death
- CNN crew arrested while on-air covering Minneapolis protests
- Trump tweets ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’. Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning
- Teens in Florida county must take driving test remotely
- Minneapolis police station torched, other buildings burn amid George Floyd protest
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now