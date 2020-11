ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sgt. Kevin Suthard with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Page is doing well and is quarantining while he works from home.

He reportedly tested positive last week.

Suthard says the sheriff should be able to return to work on Monday.

Former sheriff of Guilford County BJ Barnes shared a message of support for Page on Facebook Saturday.