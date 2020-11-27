NC sheriff’s deputy shot Thanksgiving night, suspect in custody

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thanksgiving night, according to a news release.

At around 7:08 p.m. Thursday, Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were called to 294 Dover Circle in Reidsville in response to a domestic disturbance.

Two deputies arrived at the home and were granted entry into the residence. After entering the residence, a man armed with a firearm came out of another room and shot at the deputies, striking one in the leg.

The second deputy was able disarm the suspect and take him into custody, then rendered aid to the deputy who had been shot until medical personnel arrived on scene.

The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious, but non-life-threatening injury.



Due to the events that transpired, Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) to take over the investigation.

