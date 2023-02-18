JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested on Friday in “Operation Predators Web” for sexually exploiting minors, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Predators Web” addresses cyber tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The sheriff’s office said they made contact with 17 residences within the county and 44 cyber tips were closed.

Andrew Thomas Sutak, 34, was identified and charged with felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He received a $15,000 secured bond.

Justice Rae Padgett, 25, was identified and charged with:

Three counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Three counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Felony possession of schedule I narcotics

Felony manufacture marijuana

He received a $140,000 secured bond.

The task force was joined by the Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit, General Crimes Unit, the NC SBI, the NC SBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI.

The sheriff’s office said “Operation Predators Web” is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Deputies also conducted separate, unrelated investigations and six people were arrested.

The following people were arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit for sexual offense charges against children:

Mark Wallace, 39- statutory sexual offense with a child by adult, sexual activity by a parent and indecent liberties with a child. He received a $500,000 secured bond. Deputies said he was also arrested with the same charges in Pender County.

Tanner Joe burgess, 24- seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43- two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by adult, sexual activity by a parent and two counts of indecent liberties. He received a $200,000 secured bond.

Joshua Forrest Ladd, 44- two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He is in the Washington County Jail awaiting extradition to Onslow County.

Alexander Nienierowko, 20- statutory rape of a child, incest and indecent liberties with a child. He received a $200,000 secured bond.

John Eric James, 53- three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. He received a $30,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said these arrests occurred in November and December 2022.