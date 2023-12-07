BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Detention Officer Russell Earl Lavarl Jones, 36, died in the line of duty after suffering a medical emergency in the Detention Center on Dec. 6.

Jones worked as a Pamlico County Detention Officer since June 2019. Officer Jones completed his DOCC Certification in 2019.

He then received his North Carolina General Detention Officer Certification in July of 2020. Officer Jones graduated from Pamlico County High School in 2006 and was raised in Pamlico County.

Funeral arrangements will be provided when available.