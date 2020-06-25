NC sheriff’s office arrests 27 for failure to pay child support

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County investigators have a warning for parents who fail to pay child support.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to take advantage of their special team of deputies investigating child support cases. It’s been a priority of Sheriff Chip Hughes since he took office in 2018.

“We all realized that we had to do a better job of going after these people,” said Hughes.

The county and Maximus, a child support contractor, are funding a deputy position to investigate child support cases. County Commission Chairman Thomas Mark said the program is crucial for kids.

“It’s important, these children are going without probably food in some case,” said Mark.

The program focuses on parents disobeying judges’ orders to pay child support and missing court dates. Hughes’s message to parents failing to financially support their children is you will be arrested.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office’s latest operation found a total of 55 people accused of failing to support their children financially. Twenty-seven of them are in custody.

The county has also gotten about $25,000 in overdue support payments. Deputies say others wanted for overdue payments have moved out of the area.

“These folks that we are having to go out and seek actively, do everything they can do everything in their​ power to avoid apprehension,” said Hughes.

County leaders and deputies say child support enforcement is a priority.

“This is one of those programs that we’re seeing the return on investments,” said Hughes.