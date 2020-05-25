NC sheriff’s office mourning loss of deputy, wife

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy in Macon County and his wife were killed in an accident in Georgia on Saturday afternoon, according to a Macon County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The sheriff’s office is calling for prayers for deputy David Head and his wife Dawn.

Out of respect for the couple and those who the loss has affected, deputies are choosing to limit the release of details related to the crash.

The Clayton Tribune of Georgia reported that the driver of a Jeep SUV failed to maintain his lane and drove into oncoming traffic, triggering the wreck.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened along Highway 441 in Clayton, Georgia, the newspaper reported.

Macon County officials said they will release the funeral arrangements when they are available.

A post on Sunday indicated the couple left behind children with the office promising they would be there to support them.

The office also said support from the community has been pouring in from callers and others sharing messages.

