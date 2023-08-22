NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and local nonprofits are partnering to help inmates suffering from drug and mental health issues.

The sheriff’s office received a nearly $1 million federal opioid grant to create a rehab program with the goal of helping inmates change their lives and hopefully choose the right path.

“We are providing that helping hand if they’re willing to take it,” said Maj. David McFadyen.

Officials said the number of drug overdose deaths in Craven County is on the rise over the past few years. That’s why they hope this will help.

“We will have a clinical assessment done of inmates when they come into the jail. so those assessments will allow us to identify inmates who have substance abuse issues, mental health issues,” McFadyen said.

