NC sheriff’s office rolling out custom K9 vehicles next week

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — K9 handlers at Craven County Sheriff’s Office are unveiling some new equipment – custom-built kennels for their vehicles.

According to the head of the K9 division, Investigator Rebecca Hopper, they’re unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

Chris Frye, owner of First Light Custom Builders in Craven County, designed and built the kennels with special patriotic details.

Each car has an American flag and a silhouette of the dog assigned to the vehicle on the window.

“The cars to me are one of a kind,” said Frye. “I tried to make it with more room, used thicker aluminum material to make it sturdier.”

It took Frye 86 hours to put together the design.

He’s grateful the sheriff chose a local business to do the job especially when it hits close to home.

“I’m actually in law enforcement myself, I have been 21 years. So whenever I can help out a law enforcement agency that’s what I’ll do,” said Frye.

Wills McCaw and his dog Nibbles are one of the teams receiving a cruiser.

He says the kennels will make it easier for the dogs to complete their daily tasks.

“Beyond my expectations when it comes to the kennels,” said McCaw. “We couldn’t ask for better kennels in our cars.”

The completed K9 cruisers will hit the streets next week.

Sheriff Chip Hughes hopes to order more vehicles in the future.

Investigator Hopper said Frye has already received calls from agencies in several states and even Belgium and Germany inquiring about the kennels.

