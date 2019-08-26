NC sheriff’s office searching for Bigfoot (statue)

NEWLAND, N.C. (WJHL) – The Avery County Sheriff’s Office has one simple question for people: have you seen Bigfoot?

This photo was shared to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

They say a 6-foot, 180-pound Bigfoot statue was stolen in front of Mountaineer Landscaping in Linville, North Carolina.

Now, officers are asking for people to call in if they know the whereabouts of the statue.

Anyone with information can call 828-733-2071.

Searching for Sasquatch!!The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sasquatch and needs the public’s help…. Posted by Avery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 24, 2019

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now