PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A number of Pender County residents who are on the state’s sex offender registry have contacted the Pender County Sheriff’s Office regarding a caller posing as a deputy and attempting to get personal information from them according to the sheriff’s office.
“The Pender County Sheriffs Office has received numerous calls today from citizens who are on the NC Sex Offender Registry stating they have received phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a sergeant with the Pender County Sheriffs Office. The caller claims that they need the persons social security number to verify registration information,” according to PCSO Spokesman James Rowell.
Rowell said the sheriff’s office will never contact residents by phone asking for social security numbers.
“Sex Offender registry is completed in person in our office during normal business hours. As a reminder, do not give personal information to any one over the phone,” Rowell said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Joe Montana, wife stop woman who tried to kidnap 9-month-old grandchild from their home
- Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day
- Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama
- Bombshell Trump tax revelation could tarnish business mogul image that fueled his rise
- NC sheriff’s office warns of caller posing as deputy targeting registered sex offenders
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now