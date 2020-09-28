NC sheriff’s office warns of caller posing as deputy targeting registered sex offenders

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A number of Pender County residents who are on the state’s sex offender registry have contacted the Pender County Sheriff’s Office regarding a caller posing as a deputy and attempting to get personal information from them according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Pender County Sheriffs Office has received numerous calls today from citizens who are on the NC Sex Offender Registry stating they have received phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a sergeant with the Pender County Sheriffs Office. The caller claims that they need the persons social security number to verify registration information,” according to PCSO Spokesman James Rowell.

Rowell said the sheriff’s office will never contact residents by phone asking for social security numbers.

“Sex Offender registry is completed in person in our office during normal business hours. As a reminder, do not give personal information to any one over the phone,” Rowell said.

