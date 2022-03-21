SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot Wednesday in Scotland County has died, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Benton, 61, was arrested Wednesday and was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Her husband, Larry Benton died Thursday. Her charge will be upgraded to murder, Dover said.

WBTW initially reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update Thursday and didn’t receive a response until Monday morning.

Deputies found Larry Benton unresponsive in a recliner with a gunshot wound to his head on Wednesday after they were called to a home on Crawford Lake Road.

No other information about the case was released.