NC shootout erupts during fight between youths at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired during a fight between juveniles in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police Lt. DC Webb.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called about the fight at building seven on Huntley Court.

As the fight escalated, shots were fired and multiple shots hit the building.

Webb said police have identified five juveniles involved and there may be more.

No injuries were reported in the shootout.

But, a woman could be seen limping and being helped by EMS workers after the incident

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Webb said charges could range from assault to weapons-related charges.