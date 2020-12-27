Shoppers crowd NC mall days after ‘active shooter’ scare; police reviewing video

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Hundreds crowded into the Carolina Place mall just a couple days after the major ‘active shooter’ scare.

One woman says he was inside when the alarms were going off.

“I heard a gunshot when I was here on Christmas Eve and it was very scary. I was by myself. There was a whole bunch of people running. I had to call my dad, he picked me up. It was pretty scary,” said Summer Johnson, a shopper.

RELATED: No injuries, NC mall evacuated after police respond to ‘active shooter’ report

Johnson returned to Carolina Place with friends Saturday night. She says on Christmas Eve, she was alone and saw people running so she did the same.

“All I hear was everyone is running so I said why is everyone running? They said because there were gunshots and I didn’t hear any gunshots myself. bI heard someone pulled out a gun, I didn’t hear any shooting,” she said.

WJZY caught up with some people who hadn’t heard about the police presence on Thursday but admit the situation is scary to hear about.

“It concerns you just to even hear something like that you know especially with the Nashville bombing that just went on the other day, you’re just on your toes about anything nowadays so definitely something that concerned me and probably concerns a lot of me around here,” said Spencer Rickerson, shopper.

Stores closed a bit early Christmas Eve after news spread of the possible gunman. Police found no evidence but those who witnessed the chaos are thankful for the outcome.

“You just got to be careful and stay home and just be careful what you do,” said Summer Johnson, shopper.

Police have yet to figure out exactly what happened at Carolina Place on Christmas Eve. They are pulling surveillance video from all stores.

